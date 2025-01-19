3 Israeli hostages released from Hamas  

The three young women -- Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher -- were released as part of the fragile ceasefire deal. 

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live