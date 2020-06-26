Transcript for ABC News’ James Longman reflects on moment he told Chechen police he was gay

Reported around the wells and Anthony gay man in Chechnya. It's myself sinful. And us. That's. Absolutely abilities. So I have a question for you. Yet. What if I told you though I was day. What if I told you that I was there. It's. New movie. She moment. That's when we'll with the moon. So it doesn't upset you to meet Italian nun I'm get. Isn't easy. Ultimately it is. I'm not gonna be in trouble in open a locked me. In this so zombie very own ass. I am scads to tell you time today should change you understand lines get. You know. I don't feel my ha yeah. I'm scads. This is not the reaction you'd expect and my face. Smiled and looked. Yeah two. These vehicles what. Pieces that was. We want them. Be. Even GM certainly those. You're watching pride on ABC news live and that was an incredible moment from a Nightline special am I next gay and targeted in Chechnya. My colleague ABC news for a correspondent James long men's reporting last year from the country that's been in the spotlight for. Extraordinary human rights violations against gays. Let's bring in our friend James the man the myth the legend a right there James I you have shared some powerful observations the gay man reporting from what really are. Danger zones for human rights around the world. It is safe to say chest near was one of the most frightening places the say the words I'm gay. You bad Kenneth I mean it walls pretty extraordinary and also of course in a prison cell I mean I think. It was difficult because there are lots of comes in the world way it's not easy to be gay but. Check CA is a place where the group of people heel spurs be able to go to to get help the police. All the ones who were alleged to be carrying out the crimes so I think in that situation yeah saying in a prison cell to the head of the police force. They feel a bit scary I have to say it wasn't planned there in the evening he had actually false starts as a team. If won a loss was gay and it was almost in a way it wasn't because he had guests to anything it was because. I think for him the idea that anybody would be remotely interest in gay people if they themselves weren't gay was beyond his comprehension. Tickets for gay and gay people are not normal so why would normal people. Quote unquote normal people be interest stayed in gay people. In anyway so you that the reason why are kind of told him enough moment walls because he hit kind of open the door to it earlier in the evening and I thought well he's much haunts. But you know what I'm reporting in in general in any country in the laws on controlled places where it's not a KPTK I think I'm conscious of three audiences I'm comes of the people I mean from self. That may be just me being that might change that perception I'm. Conscious of the people home who may have similar prejudices who's who may be a knock people to something in them as well. But also I think most especially I'm conscious of young people who are worried about their identity their sexuality. And figuring themselves out. And if they can see also on TV representing then maybe they jennies abilities yet. But James going back to that top general there I remember watching this piece and I said oh my god I was I think. This is a brave man a brave colleague of mine. You're staring at man down in the face he's staring back at you I have to ask you what was going to remind looking back of that conversation and what do you make of his reaction when you came out to him. And I mean you soar that in that in the clear my heart really was racing hard and it was Google's. And I didn't even think about I just took his hand and put it on my heart. And you know this is upon of the world way that you know people law. I say more touchy feed and they are in Britain anyway you know it's it's kind of it's not come at least in mentality so the idea that you would come if touch and only guy like dot it wouldn't be totally out of the question but it was just the kind of visceral reaction in me I needed him to so I need it showed him. That it was it was something that I was too terrified to do. Enough room. He kind of loft is how the billing loft the kind of bounced off the walls of this prison cell for him it was a PR exercise said he was never gonna do anything other than just to the doo dah. But John off to a top producer cameraman said that he could hit behind him because by this stage we had about sort of fifteen to 28. Chechen guys. Stood behind there will whispering gay gay gay gay like that sent. And often drop I was kind of like let's get out of the prison. I'm not nights in my hotel room decide to put the chair up against the door just gives you those couple of extra minutes if you need to make a phone call with someone's crashing into the room site. Yet the next 24 hours where bit scary. Wow I cannot imagine Tom not long ago as you know both the US and in England where you are. Homosexuality was also illegal both countries have you bald over the last fifty years or so. Why do you think places like Chechnya are still so different. In terms of tolerance and equality and what do you think it where it really take for rapid shift in attitudes. Well I think it doesn't say is that hasn't it's changed a little to in this country in the United States but just this weekend we hides. Possibly one of the worst homophobic attacks and there in the United Kingdom take place since 1999 at five and it was a bomb attack came three gay men what knifed to death in a park. One of them gay. So you yet we're not out of the woods yet but of course Britain and the United States you know have gone on law the I think getting in Chechnya. It's this I did festival politics is rooted in nationalism. On its in that context all of the east of us is the west that. It's kind of in that context of the Cold War what the west was regarded as being evil and said homosexuality. For van maes this kind of proof of DeGeneres see in the west and the need to be gay offered. Kind of the general proof that somehow. We had fallen behind in there was something wrong wit us. And also just democracy that that's the fuel idea that all men are created equal. That is not something that it is kind of prevalent in Chechnya it is an authoritarian regime inside. Until there's democracy that. That would be human rights and I went B writes for algae BTQ plus people and before we leave you I want to ask you about what you saw on the ground there the people you spoke with the people. Do we experienced. And the difficulties they're going through torture beaten. In their own countries by their own government their fellow citizens. What's your understanding of exactly what's happening there and what do you think about the current conditions. Look it's a sense of terror I mean it's a terror and launched by the government on their own people -- what organizing. That sexuality we had about electric shocks. Water boarding. Entrapment really for me was the most upsetting thing to hear about we into the young man who had thankfully escaped and he spoke about. Carrying on in a kind of and it relationship and on the cover relationship about six months of another individual. Getting arrested going to jail sitting in the jail cell looking up and seeing the man with him he had been in that relationship wearing a full uniform. He had entrapped him and that was why he was in that situation so it just the terra. And the fear that these young men and women experience to the point where this boy couldn't even. He wouldn't even show me his face we have to hide his voice. He was worried about is found many finding him that. You know LG BTQ plus refugees anywhere in the world they live in total faith because the very people who are meant to keep them safe for families often are against them. It's a unique situation they face and it's very sound. Yes and people need to go look up here Nightline special bear James just incredible work all around the globe. Gratitude to our colleague and ABC sports correspondent James Longman there.

