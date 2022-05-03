ABC News Live: Vladimir Putin tries to justify his invasion of Ukraine

Plus, new protests emerge nationwide as Democrats push a bill that would codify abortion rights, despite not having the votes to pass the law, and Jill Biden travels to Ukraine to show solidarity.

