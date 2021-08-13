Transcript for Afghans fear for their lives as Taliban seizes more key cites

Afghanistan where the Taliban seized the country's second largest city of Kandahar overnight. Militants have taken control of fifteen provincial capitals in just the past week and they're closing in on the country's capital of Kabul. Now the Biden administration is sending more troops and to get Americans out just two and a half weeks before the scheduled withdrawal of all US troops. Senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest high end. Diana the collapse of large parts of Afghanistan it has been bewildering but this US emergency evacuation. Is going to be seen by many as a stunning admission of failure and a single thought anyone in Afghanistan who can get sounds. To do so now. This morning Afghanistan and reading has around 3000 US troops set to deploy back into Afghanistan. To held an emergency evacuation of some embassy staff and others out of Kabul. As the Taliban's grip around the country titans with up to 3500. Troops to be stationed in Kuwait on stand by officials refusing to cold the deployment of combat mission all an evacuation our job higher now with this additional plus up. His help facilitate the safe movement. Of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan this is the Taliban take key southern stronghold overnight. The country's second largest city of Kandahar fell after heavy fighting the government releasing video of some of the clashes. And the key southern city of last degas was toppled this morning. In just one week they've taken at least fifty. Jeanne provincial capitals including most of its major cities this video released by the Taliban pull pull to show the forces taking key strategic sites. One shows fighters and police headquarters in had rats. The country's third largest city the group also overtaking gas sneak a key location on the road to Kabul. Most Afghan forces being Oprah run under surrendering all defecting and some fear the Taliban could take the country's capital in just weeks. Possibly by the twentieth anniversary of the September the eleventh terrorist attacks. More Nash possibly tell us that tiny and Zahn. The ace who. This is granting when he ending up being gracious fit those who stand to lose the most women of Afghanistan. A generation of Gilles who grew up with access to education and rides now fearful the Taliban will once again. Take old class away. You know at that meeting in the no ID no and he happened he had been huge but so the commencement and teen years is that part of chatter range. Should talk among come back to power. Diane there is now a climate of fear and dread in Afghanistan and I wanna shed his message sent to one of our colleagues from an Afghan. Two axes and in temperance of the US special forces he wrote this yesterday saying cities of falling one by one. Kabul is next. If they didn't evacuate says they'll be a school to up I have no idea what to do and he's helped to leave the country. Or I will die. Diane. Sad words there's senior foreign correspondent in panel thank you. Come on screen ABC news senior pentagon reportedly Martinez for more on this. We choosy US reverses this plan for all over the troops to withdraw by the end of August given how quickly the Taliban is advancing right now. Band we had not heard that that is in the works at all if anything the the pending on his backing fully the president's. Order that he will all US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of. August fog that was amended Q you know earlier it had been September 11 now I definitely changed she's the end of the highest. The irony here is that as we took out most of those 2500 troops in very very quickly in the month of June early July. Now we are rushing back three foul insurer street into Kabul. I have to protect and defend that airport just so that we can evacuate these American diplomats. Not all of them. On their leaving behind a core group that the embassy bomb but a significant number and then as well but tens of thousands of Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military over the last. Two decades along with their families. Gone but as far as I can hear there are no plans. In the works right now unless the president reverses himself but as of last night I had not heard of anything in the works. In terms of reversing a decision to pull amount and to keep them there. Now the Pentagon is not calling this an evacuation saying it's a draw down of most staff at the Kabul embassy they're also not calling this. Combat mission what do you take with the language that's being used. To describe this mission and not describe this mission. Well there's a reason they're using that language is because they want to be careful they want to play is semantics here. Because you think the language of and it's not describing this as a combat mission. It is accurate and in a sense but the fact is that these are troops that are going in every body armor they're going in there with. On their weapons are going in there with the right of self defense and they're going into an area that could very will soon be and hostile environment. Which would lead to combat. Com they're not calling it an evacuation formally because when I asked that question of John Kirby depending on spokesman yesterday directly. He said it's not an evacuation. Procedure I don't what they call here depending on a neo. Essentially because he said. That we're not evacuating American civilians will you are not amount to creating so American civilians there aren't that many other than inside Kabul right now. But what you are evacuating there's a significant number of the diplomatic personnel who worked out the US embassy along with contractors. Along with security personnel who also worked there stomp. Playing a little danger but the intent here is not to raise concerns but I think it's you have to call it what it is. In Louis there's clearly a lot of anger and heartbreak among people in Afghanistan who in many cases feel abandoned. By the Americans as Ian has described with a lot of his reporting there. Eight and president Biden is receiving a lot of criticism here at home also for this decision what is the alternative so keeping troops there indefinitely. They're able walk us through what the options were for the president what they are at this point. Probably this is the option of president I didn't inherited from president trump because about a year and a half ago president trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban. And where they would refrain from attacking US forces for a year and then after that the US would withdraw that deadline was may first. President Biden to adhere to that decision making an agreement. I'm but we say it was overloaded delaying the withdrawal of American troops he said that the war in Afghanistan the war against al-Qaeda was over as far as she was concerned. Because that had happened a long time ago that we can this is that conundrum when it comes to Afghanistan. Are you dare to prevent that count that prevented terrorism strike against United States. Are you dated you got as well as helping build a strong democracy. Build modern institutions. Which are now at risk. Or do you just couldn't engage any full on military battle goes of the options and I think president Biden had a considering he determined that the war against al-Qaeda was over. And in that if al-Qaeda did come back that they could be contained with the counterterrorism strike from other areas where the US could strike that. But I think the situation now is. We've we've moved beyond that now you have to stay informed toward the do indeed to the US reassess again I have not heard anything to that effect. And as we heard earlier this week the staff they're almost asked president Biden if he regretted his decision he said he had no regret. It's and we heard from president Biden as recently as July as saying that the likelihood that the Taliban's gonna take over the entire country. It's highly unlikely. How likely does that look now willing. Gold and a got to tell you that would the president reciting was probably internal intelligence we heard heard that there was an internal intelligence assessment. That said that maybe six to twelve months is how along the Afghan government can hold out after a full US withdrawal. That is if the Taliban went full line. We now know that the Taliban were in full force against the Afghan government and the military. Over the last few weeks. And that that timeframe is obviously the salaried it. Now what we did see who earlier this week was an assessment from US military assessment that may be within a one to two months Kabul might be feeling pressure might be isolated. For ninety days it could follow. We're looking at a much faster timeline right now if it continues on as it has this week aren't going Martinez Schneck pentagon we appreciated that I thank you. Thinking.

