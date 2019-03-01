Aging South Koreans find new ways to communicate using social media More Senior citizens are picking up new ways to communicate through social media. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Aging South Koreans find new ways to communicate using social media This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Man accused by Russia of spying will contest charges: Lawyer

Now Playing: Aging South Koreans find new ways to communicate using social media

Now Playing: Pope Francis gets involved in circus performance at Vatican

Now Playing: Snow-covered cactus, measuring a turtle, shutdown of the zoo: World in Photos

Now Playing: Dust devil takes paraglider pilot for a ride

Now Playing: US ambassador meets with American arrested in Russia

Now Playing: Chinese spacecraft makes first-ever landing on far side of the moon

Now Playing: Migratory birds make shapes over southern Israel

Now Playing: US officials make contact with American held hostage in Moscow

Now Playing: Time lapse video of intense lightning storms in Australian outback

Now Playing: Pope Francis spins a soccer ball, holy men in India: World in Photos

Now Playing: 6 people killed in deadly train accident on Denmark's Great Belt Bridge

Now Playing: US trying to get more access to American detained in Russia, Pompeo says

Now Playing: Roger Federer defeats Serena Williams in doubles battle

Now Playing: Family pleads for release of American under arrest in Moscow

Now Playing: Rescuers stunned to find baby alive in rubble of Russia blast

Now Playing: Family: Detained US man in Russia was visiting for wedding

Now Playing: Celebrating New Year's Eve around the world

Now Playing: Countdown to 2019 around the world

Now Playing: Colosseum provides backdrop for fireworks in Rome Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60140011,"title":"Aging South Koreans find new ways to communicate using social media","duration":"0:54","description":"Senior citizens are picking up new ways to communicate through social media.","url":"/International/video/aging-south-koreans-find-ways-communicate-social-media-60140011","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}