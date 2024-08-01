American tells of his captivity by Russian forces in Ukraine

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with American fighter Alex Drueke about how he was treated at the hands of Russian forces in Ukraine after he was captured and held captive for two months in 2022.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live