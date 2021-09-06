Arctic wolf cubs play in Belgium park

More
Five arctic wolf cubs born in April to parents Gery and Keysa spent the day frolicking in a wildlife park in Belgium.
1:03 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arctic wolf cubs play in Belgium park
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Five arctic wolf cubs born in April to parents Gery and Keysa spent the day frolicking in a wildlife park in Belgium.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78185124","title":"Arctic wolf cubs play in Belgium park","url":"/International/video/arctic-wolf-cubs-play-belgium-park-78185124"}