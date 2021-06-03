Artist uses volcanic ashes to create portrait

More
An artist in Sicily created art with volcanic ashes from the eruption of Mount Etna.
0:37 | 03/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Artist uses volcanic ashes to create portrait

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"An artist in Sicily created art with volcanic ashes from the eruption of Mount Etna.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76288923","title":"Artist uses volcanic ashes to create portrait","url":"/International/video/artist-volcanic-ashes-create-portrait-76288923"}