Ash covers St. Vincent after volcano eruption

A driver in St. Vincent captured the scene after the La Soufrière volcano erupted, showing the lack of visibility and difficult driving conditions.
0:55 | 04/17/21

Ash covers St. Vincent after volcano eruption

