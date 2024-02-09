Australian Senate passes industrial relations laws

ABC News' Alexis Christoforous reports on a new law in Australia that would make it more difficult for your boss to send you a text outside of office hours.

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live