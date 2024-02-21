Australian zoo debuts newborn seal pup on social media

Taronga Zoo in Australia treated social media followers to the debut of one of its newest additions — a newborn long-nosed fur seal named Eve.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live