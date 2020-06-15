Baboon enjoys bite to eat

More
This baboon enjoyed a take-out meal from a car window as it shared a bag of nuts with one generous driver.
0:29 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baboon enjoys bite to eat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"This baboon enjoyed a take-out meal from a car window as it shared a bag of nuts with one generous driver. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71262660","title":"Baboon enjoys bite to eat","url":"/International/video/baboon-enjoys-bite-eat-71262660"}