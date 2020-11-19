Barbados removes statue of British Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson

Barbados removed the statue from its capital city's main square this week, two months after announcing plans to replace Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.
0:57 | 11/19/20

