Blinken wraps up high-stakes Middle East trip

ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers speaks with ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo about Secretary Blinken’s trip to the Middle East and his surprise visit to Iraq.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live