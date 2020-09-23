Transcript for Brazilian woman breaks record for surfing biggest wave of 2020

And vice president Mike Pence got a scare last night when air force to hit a bird. Pennsylvania campaign event in New Hampshire when a bird collided with the plane's right engine there were some sparks but a White House official says no one on board was in danger. And as president was transferred to a Secret Service plane and made it safely back to DC. Brazilian surfer in my guy Vieira is riding a wave as success. After breaking the world record. Guinness has declared. That the wave that she served imports will back in February is the big waves surf this year. She's the first woman to hold that title she also now holds the title from biggest wave ever surfed by a woman. That wave debate is served with nearly 74. Feet. Now to so much colder waters too explores climbing an iceberg side in the Arctic got it for rigid surprise check this out. The iceberg and ended up flipping upside down and they replied include ending both of them into the freezing water is. Luckily they both survived to tell the tale of timer Mike Warren said he posted a clip the social media to help warn others. Do not attempt this dangerous stunt. I did not need to be told that my thank you very much. Glad they're doing now.

