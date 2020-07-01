Cars skid on icy roads in Turkey

More
Snowfall in Ankara led to sliding vehicles and subsequent damages.
0:45 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cars skid on icy roads in Turkey
Oh. We'll. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Snowfall in Ankara led to sliding vehicles and subsequent damages. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68122061","title":"Cars skid on icy roads in Turkey","url":"/International/video/cars-skid-icy-roads-turkey-68122061"}