Now Playing: US officials continue to weigh options in Venezuela

Now Playing: The town of Windsor gears up for the arrival of the royal baby

Now Playing: Congressional chickens, May Day, eyes on the ball: World in Photos

Now Playing: Cat struts down runway alongside models at fashion show

Now Playing: Onlookers awed by spectacular tornado as it twists through countryside

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Venezuela's political crisis boils over

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, May 2, 2019

Now Playing: News headlines today: May 2, 2019

Now Playing: New photos of Princess Charlotte released to celebrate her birthday

Now Playing: Family accused of paying $6.5 million in admissions scandal identified

Now Playing: Cruise ship quarantined amid measles outbreak

Now Playing: FAA flight restrictions amid Venezuela chaos

Now Playing: Onlookers awed by spectacular tornado as it twists through countryside

Now Playing: Venezuelan opposition leader continues daring call to action amid clashes

Now Playing: Over 3,000 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in 2018

Now Playing: Houston man sentenced to death in China

Now Playing: Dust storm rolls across Iraq

Now Playing: Royal baby watch continues

Now Playing: Maduro says military defeated 'attempted coup'