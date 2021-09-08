Cellist performs on violin-shaped boat in Venice

More
A 40-foot boat shaped like a violin had a test run in Venice, Italy, as a cellist performed works from Antonio Vivaldi onboard.
1:06 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cellist performs on violin-shaped boat in Venice
We've all you have. I'm. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A 40-foot boat shaped like a violin had a test run in Venice, Italy, as a cellist performed works from Antonio Vivaldi onboard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79371381","title":"Cellist performs on violin-shaped boat in Venice","url":"/International/video/cellist-performs-violin-shaped-boat-venice-79371381"}