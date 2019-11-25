Congo plane crash kills dozens

More than two dozen people are feared dead after a small passenger plane crashed into homes in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday.
0:46 | 11/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Congo plane crash kills dozens
