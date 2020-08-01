1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in Ottawa: Police

The scene is secure and "this is not considered an active shooter situation," officials said.
0:19 | 01/08/20

1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in Ottawa: Police
As shortly after 7:30 this morning are obese service responded to call the shots fired in the 400 block of Gilmore street. Once officers arrived on scene they there was no residents were victims of gunshot wounds. Want succumbed to his injuries and seeing. Three others were transported off. Serious.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

