Transcript for 5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident

That's good tragic weekend for group of American tourists visiting coast Rica for a bachelor party form and from Miami and a local tour guide were killed in a rafting accident. They were swept away when several rafts overturned in a swollen river more than a dozen others were rescued including the room. Officials say there was a weather alert at the time warning of possible flooding.

