5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident

More
A Costa Rican guide also died in the incident.
0:20 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident
That's good tragic weekend for group of American tourists visiting coast Rica for a bachelor party form and from Miami and a local tour guide were killed in a rafting accident. They were swept away when several rafts overturned in a swollen river more than a dozen others were rescued including the room. Officials say there was a weather alert at the time warning of possible flooding.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58659094,"title":"5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident","duration":"0:20","description":"A Costa Rican guide also died in the incident.","url":"/International/video/dead-including-americans-costa-rica-rafting-accident-58659094","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.