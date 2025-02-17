Delta flight has 'incident' upon arrival at Toronto airport, 8 injured

A Delta flight had an "incident" when it arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, according to the airport. Airport officials said "all passengers and crew are accounted for."

February 17, 2025

