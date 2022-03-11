Department of Justice announces new actions against Russia

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray outline the DOJ's look into potential war crimes in Ukraine, and an indictment charging a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live