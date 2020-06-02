Desperate race to get Americans out of China

More
ABC News’ Will Carr joins us outside Travis Air Force Base in California where Americans landed, as two more planes are due to arrive this week.
2:14 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Desperate race to get Americans out of China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"ABC News’ Will Carr joins us outside Travis Air Force Base in California where Americans landed, as two more planes are due to arrive this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68786213","title":"Desperate race to get Americans out of China","url":"/International/video/desperate-race-americans-china-68786213"}