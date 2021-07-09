Diver and seal share adorable moment

More
A scuba diver and a gray seal enjoyed an underwater cuddle in a sweet encounter off the coast of England’s Farne Islands.
1:12 | 09/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diver and seal share adorable moment
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"A scuba diver and a gray seal enjoyed an underwater cuddle in a sweet encounter off the coast of England’s Farne Islands.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79882178","title":"Diver and seal share adorable moment","url":"/International/video/diver-seal-share-adorable-moment-79882178"}