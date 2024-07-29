Doubt cast over Venezuelan presidential election

ABC News’ contributor Maria Elena Salinas discusses the controversial election in Venezuela with Nicolás Maduro declared winner, but official tallies from polling booths have not been released.

July 29, 2024

