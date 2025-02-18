Dramatic video shows moment Delta plane flipped after landing in Toronto

Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals after Monday's crash, Delta said. ABC News' Reena Roy and Sam Sweeney report.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live