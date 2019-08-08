-
Now Playing: Lightning strike, baby owl, Franz Kafka manuscripts: World in Photos, Aug. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: Rhinoceros, hairdressers and vigils: World in Photos, Aug 6
-
Now Playing: Gun violence vigils, Chinese opera, cat fashion: World in Photos, August 5
-
Now Playing: El Paso vigil and protests, Abbey Road, and paragliders: World in Photos, Aug. 8
-
Now Playing: Green glow of the southern lights illuminate Tasmanian sky
-
Now Playing: Earthquake awakens sleeping cats
-
Now Playing: Texas couple drowns on vacation in Turks and Caicos; teen daughter survives
-
Now Playing: ICE arrests 680 undocumented immigrants in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Parents detail daughter's last moments as 21-year-old woman was killed by sharks
-
Now Playing: Bodies of teen suspects wanted in Canada murders found dead
-
Now Playing: Tourists could be fined for sitting on Rome's iconic Spanish Steps
-
Now Playing: Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects: Police
-
Now Playing: Inside the prison where 2 US teens accused of killing Italian officer are being held
-
Now Playing: Dengue epidemic declared in Philippines
-
Now Playing: 'Snow White's' gravestone on display in Germany
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Kim Jong Un says missile launches a warning to US, South Korea
-
Now Playing: Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments
-
Now Playing: ISIS reportedly gaining strength in Syria