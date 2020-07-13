Elephant helps baby elephant cross barrier

More
A group of friends who were cycling in Kerala, India, spotted an elephant helping a baby elephant cross over a roadside barrier.
1:10 | 07/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elephant helps baby elephant cross barrier
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"A group of friends who were cycling in Kerala, India, spotted an elephant helping a baby elephant cross over a roadside barrier.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71754647","title":"Elephant helps baby elephant cross barrier","url":"/International/video/elephant-helps-baby-elephant-cross-barrier-71754647"}