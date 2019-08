Now Playing: Europe's largest ballooning event features more than 130 hot air balloons

Now Playing: Protesters swarm Hong Kong airport

Now Playing: President of Honduras denies being involved in drug conspiracy

Now Playing: World in Photos: Twin shootings, dinosaurs and the Milky Way

Now Playing: Princess Charlotte steals the show at regatta with royal parents

Now Playing: 4 lion cubs follow mother across stream

Now Playing: Mother's voice blasted through megaphone helps in the search of missing teen

Now Playing: Belgium wildlife park welcomes twin baby pandas

Now Playing: Fishermen rescue passengers after plane crash

Now Playing: Inside new immigrant holding center in Yuma

Now Playing: UN report states climate change could impact global food systems

Now Playing: Multiple wildfires burn across Greenland amid rising temperatures

Now Playing: El Paso vigil and protests, Abbey Road, and paragliders: World in Photos, Aug. 8

Now Playing: Green glow of the southern lights illuminate Tasmanian sky

Now Playing: Earthquake awakens sleeping cats

Now Playing: Texas couple drowns on vacation in Turks and Caicos; teen daughter survives

Now Playing: ICE arrests 680 undocumented immigrants in Mississippi

Now Playing: Parents detail daughter's last moments as 21-year-old woman was killed by sharks

Now Playing: Bodies of teen suspects wanted in Canada murders found dead