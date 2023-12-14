Former US ambassador to Israel on the conflict in Gaza

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, James Cunningham, on the United States’ latest message to Israel.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live