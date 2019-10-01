Freeway sign crashes onto car in Australia

More
The driver escaped from the accident in Melbourne, Australia, with minor injuries.
0:48 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Freeway sign crashes onto car in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60282334,"title":"Freeway sign crashes onto car in Australia","duration":"0:48","description":"The driver escaped from the accident in Melbourne, Australia, with minor injuries.","url":"/International/video/freeway-sign-crashes-car-australia-60282334","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.