French diners enjoy wine as fire lit by protesters burns nearby

Diners sitting outside at a café in the French city of Bordeaux enjoyed their wine not far from the glow of a raging fire lit by demonstrators protesting divisive pension reforms.

March 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live