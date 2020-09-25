Giant waterspout comes ashore in Italy

More
The waterspout uprooted trees and caused minor damage to vehicles and buildings in Salerno.
0:54 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant waterspout comes ashore in Italy
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The waterspout uprooted trees and caused minor damage to vehicles and buildings in Salerno. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73247931","title":"Giant waterspout comes ashore in Italy","url":"/International/video/giant-waterspout-ashore-italy-73247931"}