Helicopter view of brush fire in Australia

More
The fire burned around 50,000 acres in Australia’s Northern Territory.
0:53 | 08/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helicopter view of brush fire in Australia
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"The fire burned around 50,000 acres in Australia’s Northern Territory. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72727344","title":"Helicopter view of brush fire in Australia","url":"/International/video/helicopter-view-brush-fire-australia-72727344"}