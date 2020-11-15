Hikers rescued by helicopter in Italy

More
The country’s fire service recovered two hikers stranded on Mount Massone.
1:00 | 11/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hikers rescued by helicopter in Italy
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The country’s fire service recovered two hikers stranded on Mount Massone.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74222182","title":"Hikers rescued by helicopter in Italy","url":"/International/video/hikers-rescued-helicopter-italy-74222182"}