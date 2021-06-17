ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on Hong Kongers who remain defiant despite efforts to stifle political speech after a restrictive security law passed last year that’s led some to flee the city.

Oscar-nominated documentary looks inside Hong Kong's pro-democracy struggle

Joey Siu is one of many Hong Kongers taking a stand against China’s oppression. For the first time, Hong Kong’s largest broadcaster said it will not air next year’s Academy Awards.