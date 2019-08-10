Transcript for Houston Rockets GM under fire for showing support to Hong Kong

And guys we've been keeping you updated on the mass of an often violate demonstrations in Hong Kong since June pro democracy protesters. Marching to defend their autonomy from mainland China but over the weekend the NBA yes the National Basketball Association. Got tangled up in the thick of the Chinese politics because public tweet from Daryl Morey the general manager of the Houston Rockets he wrote. Fight for freedom stand with Hong Kong and apparently. This let him he just kind of walk into a land mine because the tweet caused a ripple effects from. Getting denounced by the Chinese consulate in Houston. To having his job on the line so I want to bring in crime. Ron good to see you lots of back last year to the point that politicians on both sides of the Tyler saying that. The NBA is basically putting profits ahead. Of human rights. By calling Mori out on this what do you think. These are all accused mess. Are bigger. Yeah. That's the law. To ABC's. Chicken off. A season that we're all excited about. How it would decades it's clear crater and now you have racing we act. Western civilization. And there it is about our. You are right yes war policy in new we have big vehicle is being how what. Car industry you'd better content how experienced they all are. With the game of basketball in the engaged cynically with the Houston rock like this is beer and bear in EDT Barack. Yeah army array waits on the floor. Uniforms that usual rock had yet to meet you back here got our act. Aegean look you know a guy in his back. These analytics numbers got you beat me he understands that it in the eighty like. You step back and blue with Maurice you know us here in America we're like hey you know he wanted to rob. He is lucky right. Yes that's true and gets bigger and which do not understand this year papacy and I'd be hasn't been how we. We can't ask. And released on their way of life so wouldn't do so he's all of them and huge gender war especially you being. Stay here. And I just have BA commissioner asked owner. Still get a little trying to create message he didn't want to do it in a heated led lights aren't we're just not this agent accused. Trying to clean and seized right now. Honest he's trying to be like hey you know we love tonight read here no disrespect. And it is completely bananas that it is. We have no idea how. I rightly mentioned the commissioner Adam silver and he spoke this morning so wanna take a listen to what he said really quick. The long held values of the NB AR two support. Freedom of expression and in this case Daryl Morey has the general manager of the Houston Rockets enjoys that right I understand. That there are consequences we will protect our employees free speech. Yes so is so what do you make of that he's saying he's got to protect freedom of speech but. The NBA is sort of making it seem like he should be censored. And that's the thing soon sticking out released statement this week or earlier today he's. They're. Going. To do was dear. But doesn't think well because these grants now. There aren't asked rectitude and you're doing it today. That. You heard different countries and cop if enacted for at least. Bit desperate these deep muddy so loud DEA its notification from the one drop. Money like it's. The always. It is Lee is it breaks it later to speak our own social justice issues that the matter. Why would you we. England journal and is in different way out of this is it is another example. I can screen and ran about it in past years. Or appear to be in this country. We didn't look at BE be ye asks where Lee think you right. BO do in. Iraq being made the right decision which in the Nazi Beecher being gay have been making dumb decisions. You. You just don't they just don't need. They don't become the same weaker into all it does not India. Yet I think it's a lady. Argued that you know globalization when you're talking about the economy is that they're supposed to support democracy and not censorship. But anyhow where do you see this moving forward. Re seen as going. The spirited question and answer and buried bearish don't see what's gonna happen to your. Literally mistake he they keep. We don't be fired. Bear the reports did where it's going anywhere. Well a lot of this is going to be on how their relationship between China in the NBA. Last right now it is not. Any good place. In Beijing on Monday at big bear you're seeing it being beat you eighties he grew net global readiness locals more. I'm 62 soccer. Nuns were not only planning. Gonna have to beastie it is going to be of beer refill its fixed there tomorrow. Hearts are right -- on. Yes of course.

