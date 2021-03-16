Outrage grows over murder of young woman in the UK London police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

Kate Middleton visits the growing Sarah Everard memorial in London The Duchess of Cambridge left flowers at a memorial for Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old U.K. woman who was found dead days after she disappeared while walking home alone from a friend’s apartment.