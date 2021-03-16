Hundreds honor Sarah Everard at vigil in London

More
Sarah Everard was allegedly killed by a police officer after she left her friend's house on March 3.
1:39 | 03/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds honor Sarah Everard at vigil in London

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"Sarah Everard was allegedly killed by a police officer after she left her friend's house on March 3.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76493663","title":"Hundreds honor Sarah Everard at vigil in London","url":"/International/video/hundreds-honor-sarah-everard-vigil-london-76493663"}