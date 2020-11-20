Hundreds of vehicles inside Hong Kong 'bus cemetery'

More
Hundreds of Hong Kong tour buses are collecting dust 10 months after local authorities banned non-resident arrivals due to COVID-19, devastating the city's tourism industry.
0:33 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds of vehicles inside Hong Kong 'bus cemetery'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Hundreds of Hong Kong tour buses are collecting dust 10 months after local authorities banned non-resident arrivals due to COVID-19, devastating the city's tourism industry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74321555","title":"Hundreds of vehicles inside Hong Kong 'bus cemetery'","url":"/International/video/hundreds-vehicles-inside-hong-kong-bus-cemetery-74321555"}