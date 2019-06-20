Transcript for Iran shoots down US drone: US official

Want to get right to breaking news the US official has now confirmed that Iran has shot down a US navy drone escalating the already heightened tensions between the two countries could happen. And this morning just days after the US announced plans to send 1000 more troops in the region a US official tells ABC news the drone was shot down. An international airspace over the strait. Of Hormuz a vital shipping lane for oil tankers but Iran's revenue nation revolutionary guard as claiming the drones. Was flying over Ronnie and territory and says this sense of quote. Clear message to America. The drone similar to this when you see is in un armed surveillance drone like the one Iran allegedly tried to shoot down a last week. That incident came after the attacks on two oil tankers in the gulf of Oman which the trump administration blames on Iran. Some experts say the recent provocations or Ron's response to the rippling economic sanctions and posed by the US. And Toronto is now threatening to enrich enough uranium to violate the 2015. Nuclear deal. By next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.