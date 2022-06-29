Iranian protesters denounce brutal regime: 'We are not going to let them stay'

ABC News' Maggie Rulli takes an in-depth look at anti-regime protests in Iran, as activists share firsthand accounts on the ground amid reports of beatings, sexual assaults and wrongful deaths.

