Kamala Harris begins final series of rallies in Pennsylvania

Vice President Harris’ final campaign rallies will take place in Scranton, Reading, Allentown and Pittsburgh, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that will include Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live