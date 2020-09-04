Israelis under curfew celebrate 1st night of Passover from balconies

The Passover curfew ended in the morning, but the country remained on lockdown as the coronavirus death toll increased.
0:57 | 04/09/20

Video Transcript
Israelis under curfew celebrate 1st night of Passover from balconies
