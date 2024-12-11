Jurassic dinosaur skeletons expected to sell for millions at auction

Three dinosaur skeletons from the Jurassic period will go under the hammer in London, with auction estimates in the millions.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live