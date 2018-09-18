Transcript for Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit

I'm Judy Joseph at the main press center for the third injure Korean summit. The last two were at common jumped separating the two Koreas this time we're here. A South Korean president Wednesday in this morning flew too young young. North Korean leader Kim Jung INS wife greeted him at the Pyongyang airport all red carpet cause. And flowers with a complete honor guard ceremony. The two leaders broke through its stunning lavish car parade be physical harm young lined the streets crying out tents. Long very unification. South Korean delegation includes top business leaders a symbolic gesture that it. All around cooperation and economic assistance it's possible if North Korea gets up their weapons. Now this three day visit is to discuss specific concrete steps to ease military tensions president meant has been clear that he is going to play the role of chief negotiator that president trump has asked for. Gym teacher ABC news Seoul South Korea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.