Lightning strike causes fireball, lights up skies in England

An explosion illuminated the skies over Oxford, England, on Monday, after lightning struck gas containers at a waste plant, causing a large fire.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live