London residents perform balcony scene from 'Romeo and Juliet'

Residents of two London apartments across the street from each other joined together for a stunning rendition of the balcony scene from Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet.”
3:26 | 04/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for London residents perform balcony scene from 'Romeo and Juliet'
