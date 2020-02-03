Man rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff

More
Firefighters in Italy used a helicopter to rescue a man who fell off a cliff following a traffic accident in Castel San Giorgio.
0:45 | 03/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff
I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Firefighters in Italy used a helicopter to rescue a man who fell off a cliff following a traffic accident in Castel San Giorgio.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69338736","title":"Man rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff","url":"/International/video/man-rescued-helicopter-falling-off-cliff-69338736"}