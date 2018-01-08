Transcript for Mexico plane crash miracle

The locals are calling this a miracle that Aeromexico plane was supposed to land here in Mexico City. But it never made more than a mile past the airport into Ringo northwest of us the passengers that we've heard from describing the play by. Bouncing off the runway here in the love being. And that things went door. And bruises were able to get out happily as quickly as possible it would posted the flames at a nearby field will be 103 people on board Sevilla survived. Only the content and one passenger. 49 people total transported to hospitals rehabilitation what Americans on board reverence of six Gil Sanchez from Chicago. The archdiocese says he is alert and resting. To Lagos governor says that bad weather and a very strong wind gusts during take up maybe to blame but investigation has been opened up but the big headline. Not a single life was lost a picture of him to ABC news Mexico City.

